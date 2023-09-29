NSCDC Commandant denies FB account, reveals account belongs to fraudster

The FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Olusola Odumosu, has denied a Facebook account opened in his name by fraudsters.

Odumosu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja said that the Facebook account handle @olusola odumosu was fake. He said that the account, which was opened and operated by fraudsters, now has about 2,569 friends attached to the account.

He added that the account was not in any way similar to his original account which has a different username. He condemned this act of impersonation by the fraudsters whose sole aim was to defraud Nigerians, unsuspecting individuals, friends, families, colleagues and associates of his.

Odumosu explained that the impostor randomly selected his pictures online, posted and updated his social media page to make citizens believe that the account was being operated by him.

He revealed that the fraudster/fraudsters had reportedly been engaging unsuspecting victims, especially personnel of the NSCDC, promising to assist them with foreign training to Canada.

“This scammer is also offering other juicy offers with a caveat that they pay certain amount of money as incentive to the supposed commandant,” he said.

He further said that reports from individuals, who have been contacted by the scammer, indicated that they were referred to contact one unknown and non-existing Deputy Commandant of Corps, Benson Odoh.

He added that they were informed to contact the alleged DCC Odoh for proper documentation and processing of their overseas training after the payment of ₦6,000.

“The public is hereby seriously warned not to fall victim to this criminals, masquerading as the NSCDC FCT commandant on social media with the intention of defrauding them.

“The public should please note that the Facebook account is fake and not opened by the FCT commandant. Therefore, anyone added is advised to unfriend and report the page to Facebook as a fraudulent account.

“Citizens are also warned to desist from paying any form of money or inducement for whatever favour or assistance the fraudster may be claiming to offer.”