In a condolence message on Wednesday in Enugu, Agubuzu, who is also Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, said that death was sudden and shocking.

“I came across the shocking and sudden demise of your father, Dr Muhammad Uba Adamu, on an online news platform.

“As painful as it may be, I implore you to take solace in the fact that your father lived a fruitful and successful life and passed on at a ripe old age.

“Please accept my sincere condolences and deep sympathy, and convey the same to the larger Uba Adamu family in the historic city of Kano and beyond.

“May Almighty Allah grant the soul of your father eternal happiness in heaven,’’ he prayed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Adamu died on Monday in Kano.