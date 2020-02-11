The National Secretary of the group, Malam Attahiru Adamu made the call in a press conference on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Adamu said the group had met to appraise the security situation in the country and agreed that it was important for all Nigerians to support the Federal Government and security agencies to tackle the challenges.

“Politicizing the issue of national security by some groups of do-no good among our political elites is much dangerous and pose a serious threat and concern to challenges facing our dear country today,” the coalition secretary said.

“There is urgent need for all Nigerians to unite and support the efforts of both the Federal and state governments towards fighting crimes such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery among others.”

Adamu said the group was also against recent agitation for the sack of service chiefs, saying that those making the call have not provided “reasonable alternative” and way forward to address the security challenges in the country.

“They are only seeking the dismissal of the security chiefs in order to see the appointment of those they can push around to do their bidding at the expense of our collective interest.”

According to him, the military, police and other security agencies have been active in ending the challenges, in collaboration with some state governors.

“One of the typical examples of such are the initiative done and change of narratives by the personal and official efforts of Zamfara state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, which has made the state safer than it was during past administration.

“Within few months in office, he brought all his colleagues in Sokoto, Katsina to accept road map of entering accord with bandits in exchange of peace to their states.

“Suffice to state that, with commitment, support and goodwill this issue of banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in our region can be reduced and eradicated completely.”

The group urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order arrest and prosecution of any person hiding under the umbrella of any political party, caught sponsoring thuggery, incitement and mischief to the detriment of national security.

He accused some politicians of “becoming so desperate” and allegedly making unfounded allegations and sponsoring thugs to score cheap political goals.

Adamu said the group was satisfied with the performance of service chiefs in combating the menace of insecurity.

“We urge all Nigerians irrespective of political lineage to support these efforts by contributing immensely to the unity, political cohesion and peace among all Nigerians.

”We commend the efforts of governors of Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina states, particularly over their role in achieving effective resolutions by way of reconciliation and peace accord with bandits so as to remedy the issue of security challenges confronting their states.”

The group commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his commitment towards lasting peace and security in the country.

“We advise Mr President to organize a special summit where he will meet with the Northern States governors, and other stakeholders in some of the security prone areas, get direct on-the-point voices of reasons among them for decisive action against insecurity in the worse hit areas and the country as a whole.

”We salute our northern teeming youths across the country over their unwavering struggle to ensure peace, unity and political development in spite of challenges ahead,” Adamu said.