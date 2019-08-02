As part of efforts to end the kidnapping and killings in the North-West, governors in the region have granted amnesty to bandits and cattle rustlers in the area.

Governor Aminu Masari disclosed this at the end of a one-day security and reconciliation meeting with security agents, vigilante, volunteer groups, herdsmen and farmers in Katsina state on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

The governor described the move as a "sacrifice" necessary for peace to reign in the region.

“As from today, no vigilante group member or volunteers should attack or kill any herdsman, as sacrifice must be made by both sides to ensure peace reign,” said the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting.

“Herdsmen and their families should be allowed to go about their normal businesses, attend markets and worship places without molestation provided they don’t carry arms.

“Those bandits who rustled animals from communities should immediately return them to the government or Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

ALSO READ: No secret grave in Borno - DHQ

“Bandits should surrender their weapons and immediately release all those kidnapped and now under their custody.

“We are happy that we have seen some releases of kidnapped victims from Zamfara and other states.”

Grazing reserves in states

Similarly, Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, noted that the states would provide grazing reserve for the herders for them to settle in one place in the zone.

“We are concerned that herders are always roaming around with their animals thereby exposing themselves to different kinds of hazards,” he said.

“The governors took a uniform measure; you should also take a uniform decision not to rustle animals, kidnap or kill anyone. You should immediately release all people in your custody in order to show the world that you have truly repented,” Matawalle said.