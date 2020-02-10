Days after the Coalition of Northern Groups unveiled the symbol for the security outfit, Operation Shege ka Fasa, governors in the region have disowned the body.

The coalition, at a press conference in Arewa House Kaduna, noted that like Amotekun, the Shege ka Fasa would help complement the activities of other security agencies in the northern region.

The group said plans are in motion to ratify the security outfit after all legal processes have been completed by governors in the region and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

However, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state says he and his colleagues are not part of the arrangement.

"I don’t have information about it and Northern governors, to the best of my knowledge, are not party to that," Lalong told Punch.

Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, had kicked against the security outfit.

The Sultan also blamed northern elites for the region's problems.