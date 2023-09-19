ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Non-kinetic operations yielding results, bandits surrendering - DHQ

News Agency Of Nigeria

DHQ also assures Nigerians that its non-kinetic measures will restore peace, with bandits and other criminal elements surrendering to authority.

Defence Headquarters (Credit: Punch Newspapers)
Defence Headquarters (Credit: Punch Newspapers)

Recommended articles

The Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. Gusau said this while reacting to a video clip on social media handles where some soldiers engaged bandits somewhere in Katsina State.

He said the DHQ was investigating the video to confirm its authenticity. According to him, the DHQ is aware of the resolve of some bandits to repent and hand over their weapons to the authority, which is yielding good results.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, assures Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will engage in every lawful means possible to ensure peace and stability reign in our dear nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The DHQ assures Nigerians that its non-kinetic measures aimed at restoration of peace is yielding results, with several bandits and other criminal elements surrendering to authority.

“Government at all levels are encouraged to allow bandits genuinely willing to surrender to do so while the window is still open.

“The DHQ is doing everything possible to restore peace and tranquility all over the country and urge all citizens to remain calm and be law abiding,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu Govt begins sealing of illegal mining sites within State

Enugu Govt begins sealing of illegal mining sites within State

Non-kinetic operations yielding results, bandits surrendering - DHQ

Non-kinetic operations yielding results, bandits surrendering - DHQ

First Lady, governors’ wives move to address 'Japa' syndrome

First Lady, governors’ wives move to address 'Japa' syndrome

Katsina Govt sack district head for presiding over marriage contract

Katsina Govt sack district head for presiding over marriage contract

Kebbi Govt distributes food palliatives to bandits' victims

Kebbi Govt distributes food palliatives to bandits' victims

I'll ensure Reps respond to all yearnings of Nigerians - Speaker Abbas

I'll ensure Reps respond to all yearnings of Nigerians - Speaker Abbas

New Customs comptroller vows to make Ogun uncomfortable for smugglers

New Customs comptroller vows to make Ogun uncomfortable for smugglers

FG, NLC agrees to continue deliberations on palliatives for workers - Lalong

FG, NLC agrees to continue deliberations on palliatives for workers - Lalong

FG’s meeting with NLC over fuel subsidy palliatives ends in deadlock

FG’s meeting with NLC over fuel subsidy palliatives ends in deadlock

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis