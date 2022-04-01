NoJusticeNoToll: Nigerians protest the reopening of Lekki-Ikoyi toll gate

The toll point had been shut down since the nationwide violent protests, after the Lekki toll massacre. The toll gate operation came to a halt in 0ctober 2020 after it was vandalized and set ablaze.

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) had announced that tolling begins on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge today, Friday, April 1, 2022, 18 months after it was suspended. However, actual collection of tolls will begin on April 14, after a two-week window.

In response, some Nigerians on Twitter, have taken a stand against the re-opening of the toll point, demanding that justice be served for the lives lost, and unaccounted for, at the massacre.

While some have also demanded accountability for operations so far, others have raised concerns about the impact reopening the gate would have on traffic, businesses, and the livelihood of people in the area.

In 2021, the Government of Lagos State had released the report of the state’s judicial panel on Lekki shooting and police brutality cases in the state.

In the report, the panel concluded that nine people died from the shooting at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.