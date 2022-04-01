RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

#NoJusticeNoToll: Nigerians protest the reopening of Lekki-Ikoyi toll gate

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Actual collection of tolls will begin on April 14, after a two-week window.

Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza
Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza

Nigerians have expressed displeasure over the re-opening if the Lekki-Ikoyi toll gate, which has been shut since the violent aftermath of the EndSARS protest.

Recommended articles

The toll point had been shut down since the nationwide violent protests, after the Lekki toll massacre. The toll gate operation came to a halt in 0ctober 2020 after it was vandalized and set ablaze.

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) had announced that tolling begins on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge today, Friday, April 1, 2022, 18 months after it was suspended. However, actual collection of tolls will begin on April 14, after a two-week window.

In response, some Nigerians on Twitter, have taken a stand against the re-opening of the toll point, demanding that justice be served for the lives lost, and unaccounted for, at the massacre.

While some have also demanded accountability for operations so far, others have raised concerns about the impact reopening the gate would have on traffic, businesses, and the livelihood of people in the area.

In 2021, the Government of Lagos State had released the report of the state’s judicial panel on Lekki shooting and police brutality cases in the state.

In the report, the panel concluded that nine people died from the shooting at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

But a white paper committee set up by the state to look into the panel’s reports rejected the panel’s claim, saying there are “fundamental inconsistencies” in the report.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi’s declaration generated a lot of social media buzz, how popular is he in PDP? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Peter Obi’s declaration generated a lot of social media buzz, how popular is he in PDP? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

UK warns against travels to 7 Northern states in Nigeria

UK warns against travels to 7 Northern states in Nigeria

Navy hands over nine suspected oil thieves to NSCDC in Bayelsa

Navy hands over nine suspected oil thieves to NSCDC in Bayelsa

Nigerian Airline operators threaten to sue FG over multiple entry points granted foreign airlines

Nigerian Airline operators threaten to sue FG over multiple entry points granted foreign airlines

NCDC says facemask rules not completely abolished in Nigeria

NCDC says facemask rules not completely abolished in Nigeria

IBB advises presidential aspirants to put Nigeria above other interests

IBB advises presidential aspirants to put Nigeria above other interests

#NoJusticeNoToll: Nigerians protest the reopening of Lekki-Ikoyi toll gate

#NoJusticeNoToll: Nigerians protest the reopening of Lekki-Ikoyi toll gate

FRSC promotes over 1,000 officers

FRSC promotes over 1,000 officers

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)