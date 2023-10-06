No plans to borrow, we'll use palliative fund for projects - Adeleke

Speaking at the inaugural edition of "Ipade Imole," a quarterly interactive public engagement forum held in Osogbo on Thursday, October 05, 2023, Governor Adeleke confidently outlined his innovative strategies for generating internal revenue.

Governor Adeleke disclosed his administration's commitment to utilising the ₦2 billion palliative fund from the federal government for pivotal projects.

These initiatives include renovating existing infrastructure and procuring additional buses to enhance affordable transportation. Additionally, health facilities across the state will undergo significant rehabilitation.

Emphasising his dedication to Osun State's progress, Governor Adeleke stated, "The development of Osun is paramount to me, and thus, I chose to make significant sacrifices. I have contributed my security vote to fund crucial projects in the state, unlike my predecessors who retained such funds for personal use."

Furthermore, Adeleke disclosed his administration's strategic allocation of funds from the Federal Government's Infrastructure Support Fund.

Among the priority projects are the construction of a flyover in the state capital and the dualisation of roads in each senatorial district.