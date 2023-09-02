ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu not planning to appoint me as CBN governor - Tony Elumelu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Elumelu said there's no truth to the information flying around that he's being considered for the position of CBN governor by Tinubu.

Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Plc and President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Plc and President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

This followed rumours making the rounds that President Bola Tinubu has shortlisted Elumelu as one of the candidates to occupy the highest office at the apex bank.

It all started when a political blogger, Imran Muhammad, posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that a source had confirmed that the President is giving Elumelu a look for the CBN job.

“According to a source, President Tinubu is also considering Tony O. Elumelu as CBN governor,” the tweet read.

However, quoting Imran's tweet, the successful banker wrote, “No, please. This is false news.”

This comes following Elumelu's visit to Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

After the visit, the economist called on Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu government, saying the President has so far made good decisions in the interest of the country.

Before then, the Heirs Holdings Chairman had hosted Tinubu at his private residence in an upscale part of Lagos State shortly after the presidential election.

The duo also met at the just concluded Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Conference, which was declared open by Tinubu and had Elumelu as one of the guest speakers.

Elumelu leads one of the leading banks in Nigeria, with branches in Africa, Europe, United States and Asia.

