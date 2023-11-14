No ongoing recruitment for Direct Short Service course - Nigerian Army

It said the online Nigerian Army Direct Short Service (DSS) Recruitment Portal for 2023′ is fake, and warned the public not to fall victims of fraudsters. This is contained in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the fake online was created by unscrupulous persons to defraud and mislead the public, as such Nigerians especially applicants should avoid it. According to him, the Nigerian army has already set measures in motion to apprehend those behind the fraudulent portal.

“Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to report any suspicious recruitment portal or activities to the NA.

“The army will continue to remain committed to ensuring a transparent and credible recruitment process through its established official channels of communication.

“These channels include, the official Nigerian Army website and social media platforms https://army.mil.ng twitter @HQNigerianArmyFacebook, Headquarters Nigerian Army and other reputable media outlets.

“It is important to rely on these official sources for accurate and up-to-date information, rather than fall victim of fake recruitment online advertisements.

”Fake recruitment advertisements will inevitably mislead potential candidates and expose them to the vagaries of fraudulent activities of scammers.