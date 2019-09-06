Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has stated that no Nigerian life was lost in fresh xenophobic attacks that began from the suburbs of Johannesburg and quickly spread to the central business district of South Africa’s largest city.

Nigeria and South Africa have been walking a diplomatic tightrope since the latest xenophobic attack which reports stated targeted mostly Nigerians.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama says no Nigerian life was lost in latest xenophobic attack (Guardian)

However, Onyeama says Nigeria is not about to severe diplomatic ties with South Africa, even though the country has recalled its Ambassador to South Africa and boycotted an ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) summit.

No diplomatic ties will be cut

South Africa has also shut down its embassies in Nigeria, citing security concerns.

“We are not thinking to the stage of diplomatic ties called off. There are various options. We are not by any means at a stage where we are breaking diplomatic relations with South Africa”, Onyeama told journalists after a meeting with the Senate Committee on Diaspora which is chaired by Sen Bashir Ajibola.

“We just met with the senate committee to review the situation with regards to South Africa and we looked at all the possible options, we analysed the possible causes and agreed on a road map going forward.

“As part of that road map from the executive side, Mr. President has dispatched a special envoy to South Africa who would be holding discussion with the South African government at the very highest level.”

The South African government has made 497 arrests since the latest attacks, with the official death toll in South Africa from the attacks offered as 11.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government has been making arrests (AFP) POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that only 3 of the dead 11 are foreign nationals, without specifying which countries the 3 hailed from.

'No Nigerian life lost'

Onyeama has now informed the world that no Nigerian was killed, even though some 50 Nigerian shops were reportedly burnt by the mob in South Africa.

“He (leader of the envoy) should be back tomorrow (Saturday), that will now give the government the basis for further action. In the meantime, the government is very much on top of the situation.

“We know for a fact that no Nigerian life has been lost so we are extremely concerned now to ensure that there will be adequate compensation for property that have been damaged.

“We know that a Nigerian Airline is putting a plane at the disposal of most Nigerians that wish to take the opportunity to leave South Africa. This is purely voluntary, but we are particularly determined to particularly make sure that this crisis does not re-occur.

President Muhammadu Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa in Japan [Twitter/@GovNigeeria]

“It has been happening for far too long, it’s becoming almost endemic, so with the distinguished senators, are helping with some of the options that we may have to ensure that this will be the last time we will ever be meeting to talk about Nigerians attacked in South Africa and to take definitive measures.

“To start doing that, we want to have all the facts available and then we will take the necessary measures.”

South Africa minister blames Nigeria

South Africa's Foreign Affairs Minister, Naledi Pandor, has called on the Nigerian government to keep citizens who are into drug peddling, human trafficking and other vices out of her country.

South Africa Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor puts the blame on Nigeria (AFP)

Pandor said: “Help us address the belief and the reality that our people have that there are many persons from Nigeria, who are dealing in drugs in our country, who are harming our young people by making drugs easily available to them.

“The belief that Nigerian nationals are involved in human trafficking and other abusive practices. This kind of assistance in ensuring that such people don’t come to our country would be of great assistance to our nation.”

Nigeria and South Africa are Africa’s biggest economies, with trade partnerships between them accruing to billions of dollars annually.

Some South African companies doing business in Nigeria are currently offering skeletal services, with South Africa owned telecoms giant, MTN, announcing that it is shutting down its shops and outlets in Nigeria “until further notice.”