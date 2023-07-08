ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No lion was killed in Benue — Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the visit showed that was no patient of that nature at the hospital as claimed in the social media reports.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

Recommended articles

It’s Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a telephone interview in Makurdi that the social media news report was fake.

Anene said that yearly people post the same picture of the killing of a lion on the social media, adding that there was no element to truth in it.

“It is not true; there is no element of truth about that. They post that picture every year. The same picture was posted last year. There is nothing like that. It is a lie”, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further warned the public against circulating fake news, adding that those behind such acts we be punished.

Also, the Director-General, Services and Administration (DGSA), Kwande Local Government Area, Kate Atsaga, also told NAN that no lion was killed in the area.

Atsaga, who is the acting chairman of the Council following the suspension of the elected chairman by the State House of Assembly, said the social media reports were fake.

She said that she has not received any information about the killing of a lion by a Kwande resident.

“I don’t know about it. I have never heard of it and I go to the office everyday and have never heard such information of a native of Kwande killing a lion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes we may have security issues around the Shangev -Ya axis involving Mbakya and Mzev which has already led to the arrest of two traditional rulers.

“But, on the killing of a lion nobody has told me about somebody killing a rat not to talk of lion,” she said

Corroborating the statements of the Police and DGSA, the State Commandant of Agro Rangers a unit of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Iorlaha Agwaza also said that no lion was killed.

Agwaza explained that his men visited the General Hospital, Adikpo, where the said lion killer was receiving treatment from injuries from the alleged encounter with the lion.

According to him, the visit showed that was no patient of that nature at the hospital as claimed in the social media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not true. My men even visited the General Hospital Adikpo where it was reported that the lion killer was receiving treatment but discovered that there was nothing of that nature at the hospital.

“We read online sometimes ago that the incident allegedly took place in Uganda”, he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti Assembly expresses confidence in Bamidele as Senate Leader

Ekiti Assembly expresses confidence in Bamidele as Senate Leader

No lion was killed in Benue — Police

No lion was killed in Benue — Police

Al-Qalam University secures approval for 6 new programmes

Al-Qalam University secures approval for 6 new programmes

‘Gangs of Lagos’ production sacrilegious to cultural heritage rights – Oba of Lagos

‘Gangs of Lagos’ production sacrilegious to cultural heritage rights – Oba of Lagos

Mmesoma loses ₦3m scholarship due to JAMB result forgery

Mmesoma loses ₦3m scholarship due to JAMB result forgery

Police recover 4 bodies of suspected sit-at-home enforcers in Enugu

Police recover 4 bodies of suspected sit-at-home enforcers in Enugu

Ezekwesili supports JAMB's sanctions on Mmesoma after confession

Ezekwesili supports JAMB's sanctions on Mmesoma after confession

Ekiti govt threatens kiss-a-thon promoters with 3-year jail term

Ekiti govt threatens kiss-a-thon promoters with 3-year jail term

Ikeja Chamber of Commerce promises to reduce poverty among youths

Ikeja Chamber of Commerce promises to reduce poverty among youths

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma