No immediate threat of floods in Nigeria – FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister called on states to increase sensitisation on the need for people living along the river banks to relocate to higher grounds during the peak period of rainfall.

Utsev told newsmen in Abuja on Friday that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had observed an increase in the volume of flow along the River Benue system, registering a flow level of 8.97 meters today.

This, he said, was insignificant, as compared to a flow level of 8.80 meters on the same date in 2022.

According to him, reports from inland dams including Kainji, Jebba, and Shiroro also showed a consistent flow regime.

“In Lokoja, the heightened flow volume along the River Benue system, the flow situation at the confluence of the Niger and Benue rivers in Lokoja, Kogi State, remains within normal parameters.

“The flow level at the monitoring station downstream of the confluence records 7.80 meters today, compared to 8.24 meters on the same date in 2022.

“As at today, there is no threat to lives and properties, especially those states that are contiguous to Rivers Niger and Benue.”

The minister called on all tiers of government to ensure preparedness and deploy appropriate measures to minimise the potential impact of flooding during the peak of the rainy season.

He called on states to increase sensitisation on the need for people living along the river banks to relocate to higher grounds during the peak period of rainfall.

States and Local Governments should intensify efforts in clearing blocked drainages and also construct new ones where they do not exist.

“Removal of illegal structures constructed within the floodplains, the general public, especially road users, should desist from walking or driving through any pool of water or flood.”

The minister said it was important to acknowledge the period of heavy rainfall, flooding, and flood-related disasters that typically occurred during July, August, September, and October.

According to him, Dam water releases are integral to safeguarding dam integrity and mitigating flooding in adjacent communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook showed that 178 LGAs in 32 states of the Federation, and the FCT, fall within the Highly Probable Flood Risk Areas.

224 LGAs in 35 States of the Federation, including the FCT fall within the Moderately Probable Flood Risk Areas.

