The president said this on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the State of the Nation Dialogue organised by the Nigerian Bar Association in Abuja.

Buhari who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, advised successive governments to build on the process laid by previous administrations.

“I will say no one government in this country will be able to solve the problems of Nigeria but as we build on the processes laid by successive governments, not discarding completely what has been put in place; we will build our dreams, take one or two things to concentrate on and move on.

“We believe the outcome of this dialogue can be transmitted to us so that whatever resolutions are reached, whatever recommendations you make; that will become part of the document that we will prepare as we transit and handover to a new incoming government,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase said in Nigeria, prosecution of criminals is the main challenge, not the crime rate.