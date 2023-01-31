ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No Govt can solve all problems — Buhari

Bayo Wahab

Buhari advises successive governments to build on the process laid by previous administrations.

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)
President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The president said this on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the State of the Nation Dialogue organised by the Nigerian Bar Association in Abuja.

Buhari who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, advised successive governments to build on the process laid by previous administrations.

“I will say no one government in this country will be able to solve the problems of Nigeria but as we build on the processes laid by successive governments, not discarding completely what has been put in place; we will build our dreams, take one or two things to concentrate on and move on.

“We believe the outcome of this dialogue can be transmitted to us so that whatever resolutions are reached, whatever recommendations you make; that will become part of the document that we will prepare as we transit and handover to a new incoming government,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase said in Nigeria, prosecution of criminals is the main challenge, not the crime rate.

Arase while commending all presidential candidates for planning to address insecurity in the manifestos advised them to combine technology with numerical strength to make the country safe for all.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No Govt can solve all problems — Buhari

No Govt can solve all problems — Buhari

Foreign powers responsible for insecurity in Nigeria – Buhari

Foreign powers responsible for insecurity in Nigeria – Buhari

Oyetola v Adeleke: Why we can’t react to Osun tribunal verdict - INEC

Oyetola v Adeleke: Why we can’t react to Osun tribunal verdict - INEC

IGP to face contempt charge over ignoring court order

IGP to face contempt charge over ignoring court order

FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

Why I am not allocating land in FCT – Minister

Why I am not allocating land in FCT – Minister

7 governors who have been sacked by Nigerian courts since 2012

7 governors who have been sacked by Nigerian courts since 2012

What went wrong with BVAS in the Osun governorship election?

What went wrong with BVAS in the Osun governorship election?

Jandor promises to convert Lagos ‘Area Boys’ into positive tools if elected

Jandor promises to convert Lagos ‘Area Boys’ into positive tools if elected

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Emefiele believes naira redesign has somehow reduced kidnapping

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, JAMB registrar.

How Ojerinde used me to embezzle public funds – Former JAMB Director