No conspiracy can stop state police in Nigeria - Akeredolu

Akeredolu said this at the weekend while distributing patrol vehicles to security agencies in the state.

The governor donated 50 fitted patrol vehicles to all the security agencies as part of the commitment of his administration to further strengthen the security of lives and property of the people in the state. He stressed that, “Every Nigerian is coming in tune with the exigent need for its creation.

“Some powerful people in the North who had earlier condemned the initiative have begun to see the importance of establishing it for the protection of lives and property.”

Speaking on the distribution of patrol vehicles to the security agencies, the governor said it was “towards boosting the capacity of our men in the line of duty of crime fighting.”

The fitted patrol vehicles were distributed to the army, navy, police, the civil defence corps, Department of State Services and the Amotekun Corps.

Akeredolu said that the commissioning and handing over of additional 50 vehicles was a further demonstration of his commitment to providing the needed support for all security agencies operating in the state.