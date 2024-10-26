No casualty as fire incident recorded on Lagos Blue Line

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 26, 2024, and was reported by Gboyega Akosile, the spokesman for the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Akosile in a post on his X account, the fire broke out around 4:12 p.m. on Saturday.

However, he said no casualties were reported and that the train was not in service at the time of the incident.

He stated that a team of safety and emergency personnel, along with other first responders had completely put out the fire.

Akosile, therefore, urged residents of the area where the fire incident occurred to continue to go about their businesses peacefully as the situation is under control.

"There was a fire outbreak on a small section of the Lagos Blue Line track at a spot opposite NEPA Station by Eko Bridge inward Apogbon.

"The incident occurred at 4:12pm. No casualty is reported and no train service at the time of the incident. A team of safety and emergency personnel and other first responders had completely put out the fire.

"Lagosians in that axis can go about their business peacefully as the situation is under control.

