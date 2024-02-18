No blockage of food trucks from Niger to Southern Nigeria - Police

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, made the refusal in a statement on Saturday in Minna.

He said that the purported video circulating on some social media insinuating that vehicles and trucks conveying food stuff and animals were blocked was not true.

“The Command wishes to state that the video is an old video of about five years ago and that there was no stoppage or blockage of trucks conveying goods or animals from Minna to Kwara and vice-versa,” he said.

According to him, It is also very important to state that on Feb.16 at about 9:00 p.m., a Toyota Dyna mini truck with Registration Number BDG 178 XF conveying cattle to Kwara had a minor accident at Quarantine checkpoint, Jebba North.

The police Spokesman said that the incident resulted in the evacuation of the animal to another vehicle, which caused a little gridlock, and after the evacuation, there was a free flow of traffic.

He emphasised that there was no attempt or outright blockage by any individual or group of persons or agencies at the Kara-Jebba area of Mokwa as insinuated in the video.

He urged members of the public to disregard the video as it was an old video, circulated by mischief makers to cause chaos in the state and the country.

The police Spokesman enjoined residents to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation or chaos.

