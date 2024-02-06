ADVERTISEMENT
No birth certificates for persons over 18 yrs, attestation of birth will be issued - Oyo NPC

News Agency Of Nigeria

People born before 1992 and those above 18 years will be given an Attestation of Birth.

The NPC State Director Oyo State, Akin Oyetunde, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan that this is according to Act 1992 Birth and Death.

He said “The NPC is guided by an Act propagated in 1992, so, any child born before 1992 will not be issued a birth certificate.

“Instead of birth certificate, people born before 1992 and those above 18 years will be given Attestation of Birth.

“However, those below 18 years will be issued birth certificate by the commission.”

The Oyo State director added that all local governments in the state have birth and death registration centres. He explained that “every local government has its own birth and death registration centres. No local government has less than three registration centres.

“The certificates issued at the centres are the same everywhere and acceptable wherever it’s tendered.”

On the postponed National Population and Housing Census earlier slated for 2023, Oyetunde said everything was set for the exercise. He said “We are prepared and only need the Federal Government to give the go-ahead. All materials for the exercise have been distributed to local governments.

“All those who are to take part in the census have been trained, all are set to hit the ground running".

