No age is too early to educate children about sex – Gov Sanwo-Olu’s wife

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Gov. Gov. Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, says no age is too early for parents and guardians to teach their children about sex education.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu made the assertion on Wednesday at the Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection day, a child abuse prevention workshop.

The workshop was organised by the newly-formed Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), as part of ongoing efforts to create awareness of child sexual abuse in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was held in commemoration of the state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness month (September).

A total of 300 primary and secondary school children from public and private schools drawn from all the six education districts in Lagos attended the workshop.

The governor’s wife was represented by Mrs Mojisola Fashola, the Director of Administration and Human Resources of the Office of the Lagos State Deputy-Governor’s Office.

“Parents, it is not early to start educating your children on what they need to know about sex.

“Experts have established that a lot of parents shy away from discussing the topic and at the end of the day, the children go out to learn the wrong things.

“We therefore must keep in touch with the world by properly educating out children on everything that matters,” she said.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu indicated that on September 20, the bill establishing the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and the Lagos State Sex Offenders Register was signed into law.

The newly-established Agency was formerly known as the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT).

She congratulated Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the new Executive-Secretary of the Agency, who was the coordinator of the DSVRT on her appointment.

“The Sex Offenders Register has finally become operational. It is hoped that it will provide the legal framework to significantly and promptly handle the menace of domestic and sexual violence.

“It is hoped that it will name and shame perpetrators and importantly provide adequate medical and legal support to the victims,” she said.

NAN reports that some of the activities held at the workshop included: interactive sessions, games and presentations by the schools in attendance.

