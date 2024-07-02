NNPCL declares state of emergency on oil production

The move according to the company was aimed at increasing Nigeria’s crude oil production and growing its reserves.

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL announced the development in a keynote address at the opening of the 23rd edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition Week on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Abuja.

He said, “We have decided to stop the debate. We have declared war on the challenges affecting our crude oil production. War means war. We have the right tools. We know what to fight. We know what we have to do at the level of assets. We have engaged our partners. And we will work together to improve the situation.”

He explained that assets analysis has shown that Nigeria could conveniently produce two million barrels of crude oil per day.

However, according to him, the major impediment to achieving this is the inability of players to act promptly.