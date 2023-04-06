The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NNPC staff accused of diverting ₦20bn for consultation

Ima Elijah

The House of Reps has set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the alleged theft of ₦20 billion belonging to state governments, which was reportedly diverted by staff of NNPC

NNPC Building, Abuja [Premium Times]
NNPC Building, Abuja [Premium Times]

The House of Representatives in Nigeria has made a resolution to investigate the alleged theft of ₦20 billion belonging to state governments.

Recommended articles

This decision came after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, which was moved by Ibrahim Kawu.

During the session, Mr Kawu revealed that the money in question was diverted by staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, under the guise of "consultation fees." He emphasised the importance of the House taking swift action to checkmate such diversion of funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

To carry out the investigation, the House has resolved to establish an ad hoc committee, which will be responsible for conducting the inquiry. The committee is expected to complete its investigation within four weeks.

This resolution comes as part of efforts by the House of Representatives to promote accountability and transparency in public institutions.

The investigation will enable the House to get to the bottom of the allegations and ensure that any individuals found culpable are held accountable for their actions.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Interim government is a needless distraction - Sen. Nnamani

"Interim government is a needless distraction" - Sen. Nnamani

Interim government mischievous, unconstitutional – Military

Interim government mischievous, unconstitutional – Military

NNPC staff accused of diverting ₦20bn for consultation

NNPC staff accused of diverting ₦20bn for consultation

Buhari raises alarm over ₦80 levy on out-of-school kids

Buhari raises alarm over ₦80 levy on out-of-school kids

CJ urges Ogun magistrates to embrace digital technology

CJ urges Ogun magistrates to embrace digital technology

Federal Government declares Easter public holidays

Federal Government declares Easter public holidays

Don't stage ENDSARS-like protests over Tinubu's win, Sen. Adeola tells youths

Don't stage ENDSARS-like protests over Tinubu's win, Sen. Adeola tells youths

Nigeria secures $800 million from World Bank to give poor people

Nigeria secures $800 million from World Bank to give poor people

Katsina senator-elect, Yar’Adua promises to deliver on campaign promises

Katsina senator-elect, Yar’Adua promises to deliver on campaign promises

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President-elect (Punch)

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration