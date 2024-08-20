Lagos Taskforce captures 4 for illegal petroleum sales, seizes 2,000 litres

This is contained in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, in Lagos on Tuesday. Abdulraheem said the raid of illegal petroleum products hawkers became necessary, given the danger of fire outbreak their illegal activities could cause, if not checked.

He said that apart from the fire outbreak, the illegal structures where they sold the products were causing heavy traffic in the Mile-2 Oke area. The spokesperson noted that the operation was carried out following directives from the state government and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Adegoke Fayoade.

Abdulraheem said that the illegal structures also housed suspected criminals, who always attacked motorists and other road users at night and early morning.

“We have directives to dismantle the illegal structures and clear the area of vendors selling goods, particularly petroleum products by the roadside.

“Among the most pressing issues addressed is the illegal sale of petrol and diesel by the roadside where over 2000 litres of petroleum products have been seized.

“This is a dangerous practice that poses a significant risk of fire hazards and explosions. We will ensure that such activities that endanger the lives of these illegal merchants and other road users are brought to a complete halt,” he said.

Abdulraheem added that the agency would continue to monitor the area to prevent the resurgence of illegal activities and to ensure that the roads remained clear for safe and smooth transportation.