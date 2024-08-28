RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt commences partial passenger operations on Red Line rail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement added that LAMATA demonstrated commitment to collaborative efforts, to ensure the successful implementation of the rail project.

The statement is contained in the official X handle of the agency.

According to the statement, the test run had the Lagos State transport family led by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, as passengers.

“This event marked an important milestone in the lead-up to the commencement of commercial operations on the Red Line by inviting key transport officials from the ministry and sister agencies.

“They include the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, Lagos State Drivers’ Institute, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, Vehicle Inspection Service, LAGFERRY, Lagos State Waterways Authority, and Lagos State Parking Authority,” it said.

The statement added that LAMATA demonstrated commitment to collaborative efforts, to ensure the successful implementation of the rail project.

It said that as part of the initial passenger testing phase, the test run allowed participants to experience firsthand the comfort, convenience and efficiency of the Red Line.

“Their feedback will be invaluable in fine-tuning the system to meet the needs and expectations of Lagos residents.

“The test ride continues tomorrow,” it said.

Also, in a statement, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry of Transportation, noted that the journey, which took place between Ikeja and Agbado, marked a significant milestone in the testing process.

“In the last six weeks, LAMATA has conducted test runs without passengers, achieving a 90 per cent success rate.

“This current phase, involving non-fee paying passengers, aims to study passenger behaviour along the corridor and provide LAMATA with valuable insight to fine-tune the operations before the official launch of passenger services.

“The train arrived at Ikeja Train Station at approximately 1.19 p.m. boarding passengers before making brief stops at Agege and Iju stations, and ultimately arriving at Agbado train station at 1.47 p.m.

“The return journey from Agbado started at 2.50 p.m. with the train getting to Ikeja at 3.19 p.m.,” she said.

