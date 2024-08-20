ADVERTISEMENT
NNPC clarifies issues around fuel subsidy as petrol scarcity persists

News Agency Of Nigeria

NNPC says nobody has been paid a dime as subsidy in the last nine months.

Black marketers take over the streets as petrol scarcity persists in Nigeria. [Tekidia]

Chief Financial Officer of the company, Alhaji Umar Ajiya made the clarifications on Monday in Abuja.

Ajiya said the NNPC Ltd. was only taking care of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) importation shortfalls between the company and the federation.

“In the last eight to nine months, the NNPC Ltd., has not paid anybody a dime as subsidy, no one has been paid kobo by the NNPC Ltd. in the name of subsidy.

“No marketer has received any money from us by way of subsidy.

“What has been happening is that we have been importing PMS, which has been landing at a certain cost price and the government tells us to sell it at half price.

“So the difference between the landing price and that half price is shortfall.

“And the deal is between the Federation and NNPC Ltd., to reconcile, sometimes they give us money, so there is no money exchanging hands with any marketer in the name of subsidy,” he said.

According to him, credit lines are prevalent in downstream businesses based on the worldwide commercial system, adding that the company was in an open credit agreement with PMS suppliers in the past, with a term lines agreement for payment.

Also, Dapo Segun the Executive Vice President of Downstream, NNPC Ltd., said that establishing an open credit agreement with suppliers spoke volumes of the credibility that the national oil company had built over some time.

“Concerning the outstanding to the suppliers, it is not in that magnitude that has been put out, it is actually lower than the ₦6.8 billion.

“What matters really is the relationship between us and our suppliers to ensure that we keep faith in making these payments to our suppliers which we have done over time.

“You would understand that it is not a static figure and I wouldn’t want to be quoting any figure, when we make payments it goes down, when they supply products it goes up.

“It is a dynamic way, but the most important thing is to ensure that we continue to make PMS available across the country,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

