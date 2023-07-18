ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NNPC boss Kyari blames rising petrol prices on market forces

Ima Elijah

Kyari reassures Nigerians that there is an ample supply of petrol, dismissing claims that the price increase is linked to supply shortages.

NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari. [Twitter:@IUWakilii]
NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari. [Twitter:@IUWakilii]

Recommended articles

Kyari emphasises that with the deregulation of the oil sector, the prices of petrol will be influenced by prevailing market realities, leading to fluctuations both upwards and downwards. He reassures Nigerians that there is an ample supply of petrol, dismissing claims that the price increase is linked to supply shortages.

"We have robust supply; we have over 32 days of supply within the country," Kyari states.

He points out that the NNPCL's marketing team is responsible for price adjustments, which are based on market dynamics. This, according to Kyari, ensures the self-regulation of the market, allowing prices to adjust in response to prevailing conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The market forces will regulate the market; prices will go down sometimes, sometimes it will go up, but there will be stability of supply," Kyari affirms.

In agreement with Kyari's stance, Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), echoes the role of market forces in determining petrol prices.

Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other cities across Nigeria have witnessed a resurgence of fuel queues as the pump price of petrol soared from ₦184 to over ₦617 on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The price surge has elicited criticism and discontent among economically strained citizens.

President Bola Tinubu's anouncemnet of the removal petrol subsidies earlier this year had initially caused the price to rise to ₦500 per liter. However, the recent increase to over ₦617 has left many vehicle owners in panic, fearing further price hikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unprecedented fuel prices come amid the unification of foreign exchange rates by the Tinubu administration and soaring inflation rates. The National Bureau of Statistics reported a record 22.79% inflation rate in June, up from 22.41% in May 2023. Food inflation also spiked to 25.25% year-on-year, surpassing the 20.60% recorded in June 2022.

In response to public discontent, the government announced plans to disburse ₦500 billion as palliative to alleviate the impact of rising fuel prices and food inflation. The proposed initiative would offer ₦8,000 to 12 million households over a six-month period. However, this move has been met with rejection from Organised Labour and rights activists.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu calls for accountability as Nigeria mourns Ivan Omhonrina

Tinubu calls for accountability as Nigeria mourns Ivan Omhonrina

NNPC boss Kyari blames rising petrol prices on market forces

NNPC boss Kyari blames rising petrol prices on market forces

Grain price to hike in Nigeria as Russia halts trade deal with Ukraine

Grain price to hike in Nigeria as Russia halts trade deal with Ukraine

EFCC disowns police lawyer filing criminal charges against Stella Oduah

EFCC disowns police lawyer filing criminal charges against Stella Oduah

DSS tweets link Emefiele with IPOB again

DSS tweets link Emefiele with IPOB again

FG ready to tackle poor Math, English scores among senior school students

FG ready to tackle poor Math, English scores among senior school students

Presidents of Benin, Niger, Guinea-Bissau visit Tinubu

Presidents of Benin, Niger, Guinea-Bissau visit Tinubu

Witness’ absence stalls opening of INEC’s defence over governorship election in Enugu

Witness’ absence stalls opening of INEC’s defence over governorship election in Enugu

Osun Assembly confirms 25 nominees as commissioners

Osun Assembly confirms 25 nominees as commissioners

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why