Fugitive leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says he’s ready to return to Nigeria to continue his trial if his safety would be guaranteed.

Kanu was being tried for treasonable felony, hate speech and undermining national security when he fled Nigeria in September of 2017, after soldiers invaded his Dad’s compound in Afaraukwu, Umuahia in Abia State.

The separatist was on bail when he fled Nigeria.

Speaking through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Kanu prayed the court to restore his bail and guarantee his safety so he could return home to continue his trial.

Nnamdi Kanu arguing with a prison warden in Abuja during his trial (Punch)

“We have an application for bail filed on April 1, 2019. The application was served on the prosecution and it is due for hearing,” Ejiofor said.

“We urge the court to restore his bail on the grounds that the court will guarantee his safety when he comes back to the country to continue his trial.”

'Safest place is prison'

Labaran Shuaibu, who is counsel to the federal government, told the court that he had just seen Kanu’s application, and that he objected to it.

Shuaibu asked the court to adjourn the matter to enable him file the necessary processes.

Justice Binta Nyako, who had issued an arrest warrant on Kanu after he jumped bail, said the only way to guarantee Kanu’s safety if he does return, is to keep him in prison.

Nnamdi Kanu will be remanded in prison if he does return, the Judge has promised (Sahara Reporters)

“Even judges are being abducted in the country. So prison is the safest place for him,” she said.

The case was subsequently adjourned by the trial Judge to January 16, 2020.

Kanu has also been pleading that he wants to return home to bury his mother who reportedly died in August of 2019.