I won’t beg you to release me  —  Nnamdi Kanu tells FG

Bayo Wahab

Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor accuses the FG of detaining the IPOB leader illegally.

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Kanu stated this in a letter dated August 25, 2023, and signed by his lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome.

The IPOB leader said begging the FG to release him would be an insult to the memory of the late Pa Mbazulike Amechi, who despite his age and ill health pleaded with the government to release him, but the FG refused to honour his wish.

In a statement issued by Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor the FG was accused of detaining Kanu illegally and unconstitutionally.

Ejiofor said, “Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu used the opportunity offered by the visit to extend his heartfelt gratitude to all people of good conscience and groups calling for his release.

“He however, observed that many people may not have understood the peculiarity of his case, but proceeded to urge us to clarify that he has been effectively and validly discharged by the judgment of the Court of Appeal, delivered October 13 2022, which said judgment also prohibited his further trial and detention. Therefore, there is no charge pending against Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before any court as of today.”

He stressed that Kanu won’t beg the FG for his freedom because the court of appeal had already made a pronouncement in that regard.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unequivocally stated that begging the Federal Government to release him at this point is an insult to the memory of late Pa Mbazulike Amaechi, who despite his age and ill health, repeatedly travelled from the South-East to Abuja, begging the Federal Government of Nigeria, to honour his dying wish, which request was treated with greatest disdain by the Federal Government, and was also not honoured.

“Thus, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is of the firm view that he does not need to beg the FGN to release him. The Court of Appeal has already made a pronouncement in that regard and that pronouncement has remained sacrosanct till date,” Ejiofor said.

He urged Nigerians to call on the Supreme Court to set down a date for the hearing of the appeal filed by the Federal Government.

