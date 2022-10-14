RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu: Inibehe Effiong calls for AGF Malami's resignation

Ima Elijah

The Kenyan government confirmed that the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu did not go through the legal extradition proceedings.

Inibehe Effiong
Inibehe Effiong

Effiong made this call via his official Twitter account on Thursday, October 14, 2022.

What Effiong said: The Court of Appeal in Abuja has made a bold statement that the Judiciary will not tolerate Executive impunity. This is a strong rebuke against executive rascality. The extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu remains a heinous violation of international law. Malami should resign.

What happened: The IPOB leader was arrested and extradited from Kenya in June 2021.

Following public outcry, the Kenyan government had denied involvement in Kanu’s arrested and extradition.

The Kenyan government confirmed that the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu did not go through the legal extradition proceedings.

It disclosed this in a defense filed before a Kenyan court in response to a suit initiated by Kanu’s brother, Kingsley Kanunta.

Why Nnamdi Kanu was extradited: The Federal Government was prosecuting Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja for 15 count charges, including treasonable felony and terrorism, offences he allegedly committed during his agitations for Biafra.

However, the appellate court held that the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try Kanu considering his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria, which contravened the Organisation of African Union (OAU) convention and protocol on extradition.

The final judgement: The court ruled that the 15-count charge slammed against the IPOB leader failed to disclose place, date, time and nature of the alleged offences before he was unlawfully extradited to Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

