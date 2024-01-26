NMA urges Plateau Govt to swiftly launch Emergency Medical Services

Dr Bapiga’an Audu, the Plateau NMA chairman, appealed in a statement on Friday in Jos. Audu said with the coming on board of Plateau into the national emergency medical response platform, it was imperative for the launch of PLASEMSAS.

He noted that a properly manned and well-equipped emergency medical response system, would go a long way in reducing deaths, and morbidities associated with the recent attacks, as well as provide care for injured security operatives and other first responders.

Audu further appealed to the government to address the issue of chronic shortage of the requisite skilled health workforce in the state (particularly in the rural areas). The NMA chairman condemned in the strongest terms, the recent wave of killings in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Mangu local government areas (LGAs), since the Christmas Eve attacks.

According to him, hundreds of lives have been lost and many more are being killed daily from these attacks that continue to plague the three LGAs.

He called for the fortification of the State Joint Task Force (Operation Rainbow), and the provision of the needed tools to enable them to effectively respond to the attacks and to also nip in the bud any attempted plan to wreak havoc on citizens.

“The security agencies need to do more in terms of increasing the available manpower, and also in the deployment of modern technological innovations in intelligence gathering for the neutralisation of security threats.

“Restructuring the security framework across the country has now become a necessity.

“We also add our voice to the clamour for the establishment of State Police, which will amongst others, provide the Chief Security Officer of the State the much needed power to direct appropriate security responses,” Audu said.

