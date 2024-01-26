ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NMA urges Plateau Govt to swiftly launch Emergency Medical Services

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman said that a properly manned and well-equipped emergency medical response system would go a long way in reducing deaths.

NMA urges Plateau Govt to swiftly launch Emergency Medical Services (Premium Times)
NMA urges Plateau Govt to swiftly launch Emergency Medical Services (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

Dr Bapiga’an Audu, the Plateau NMA chairman, appealed in a statement on Friday in Jos. Audu said with the coming on board of Plateau into the national emergency medical response platform, it was imperative for the launch of PLASEMSAS.

He noted that a properly manned and well-equipped emergency medical response system, would go a long way in reducing deaths, and morbidities associated with the recent attacks, as well as provide care for injured security operatives and other first responders.

Audu further appealed to the government to address the issue of chronic shortage of the requisite skilled health workforce in the state (particularly in the rural areas). The NMA chairman condemned in the strongest terms, the recent wave of killings in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Mangu local government areas (LGAs), since the Christmas Eve attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, hundreds of lives have been lost and many more are being killed daily from these attacks that continue to plague the three LGAs.

He called for the fortification of the State Joint Task Force (Operation Rainbow), and the provision of the needed tools to enable them to effectively respond to the attacks and to also nip in the bud any attempted plan to wreak havoc on citizens.

The security agencies need to do more in terms of increasing the available manpower, and also in the deployment of modern technological innovations in intelligence gathering for the neutralisation of security threats.

“Restructuring the security framework across the country has now become a necessity.

“We also add our voice to the clamour for the establishment of State Police, which will amongst others, provide the Chief Security Officer of the State the much needed power to direct appropriate security responses,” Audu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NMA chairman said the association would not relent in contributing its quota towards ensuring an efficient and effective healthcare service delivery, and in promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 days after explosion, private jet with VIPs onboard crash-lands in Ibadan

10 days after explosion, private jet with VIPs onboard crash-lands in Ibadan

NMA urges Plateau Govt to swiftly launch Emergency Medical Services

NMA urges Plateau Govt to swiftly launch Emergency Medical Services

Mixed reactions as Government orders FAAN headquarters' relocation to Lagos

Mixed reactions as Government orders FAAN headquarters' relocation to Lagos

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

APC Chairman Ganduje hints reconciliation with Kwankwaso for stronger Kano base

APC Chairman Ganduje hints reconciliation with Kwankwaso for stronger Kano base

Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024

Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024

Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages

Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears

Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as judge is on official assignment

Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as judge is on official assignment

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enugu Fire Service averts fire disaster in petrol station, neighbourhood (The Sun Nigeria)

Enugu Fire Service averts fire disaster in petrol station, neighbourhood

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Katsina Govt partners SMEDAN to boost MSMEs in the state

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Gov Uba Sani’s victory

No tariff increase for now in our franchise - Kaduna Electric(BusinessDay)

No tariff increase for now in our franchise - Kaduna Electric