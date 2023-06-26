ADVERTISEMENT
NMA hails Cross River Govt, Nigerian Navy for rescuing students from boat mishap

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Cross River chapter, has commended Gov. Bassey Otu and the Eastern Command of the Nigerian Navy for their prompt response that led to the rescue of 11 medical students from the Calabar waterways on Saturday, 24 June 2023.

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) (Credit: The Conclave Online Newspaper)
It would be recalled that a group of medical students who were on a boat cruise, had their boat capsized. Three persons have been declared missing, one person died while another one is said to be in critical condition.

A Naval officer who pleaded anonymity, had said immediately after the incident, that the Navy rescued 14 of the students from the capsized boat that conveyed more than 20 persons.

The NMA Chairman, who described the incident as unfortunate, said it occurred during the Annual Nigerian Medical Students Association (NIMSA) Healthweek event tagged: “The Paradise Experience.”

“The incident occurred when a group of visiting students embarked on an unofficial boat ride at the Marina Resort; regrettably, the boat, carrying the fourteen students, capsized.

“Immediate response from the Naval officers present at the scene played a pivotal role in the rescuing alive of eleven students while vigorous search is ongoing for the rescue of three of the students that are still missing.

“This incident has left the entire medical community in suspense.

May God safely return the yet to be rescued alive to us.

“We are in direct contact with the NMA President as we continue to monitor the unfolding event,” he stated.

Archibong further welcomed the state governor’s directive that the resort boat cruise unit be shut down and also ordering for investigations into the incident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

