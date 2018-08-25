NLC wants Governor Ajimobi to compensate Yinka Ayefele

news

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Oyo state governor, Governor Abiola Ajimobi to compensate musician, Yinka Ayefele for the demolition of his radio station.

Ayefele’s Music House was demolished by the Oyo state government on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

The government claimed that the building had violated several building laws of the state.

Following the news of the demolition, notable Nigerians condemned the Oyo state government’s action.

It is a shame

According to Punch, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement, described the demolition as a shame.

“It is a shame that the government is killing this dream in a state with a reputation for individual industry and commerce.

“In light of the foregoing, we call on the government to tender an unreserved apology to Mr. Yinka Ayefele, compensate him for his losses as well as promise to be of good behaviour to its citizens.”

Change your style

The statement also called on Governor Ajimobi to change, what the NLC described as his arrogant style of leadership.

NLC also wondered why the Oyo state government went ahead to pull down the Music House despite an order issued by the court.

“This level of impunity is not acceptable to us and cannot be tolerated in any civilised society. We believe the government acted maliciously and with clear intent to cause grievous injury and hurt, the motive of which it has yet to make public.

“Smarting from the round condemnation of the state’s criminal conduct, the governor, Abiola Ajimobi, in a remorseless outburst gloated that curses placed on him in respect of this matter would not affect him.

“We consider this as another level of impunity and pettiness unbecoming of a governor and a clear demonstration of lack of capacity to manage public outrage. He should bury his head in shame.

“We hope and pray Governor Ajimobi experiences a rebirth, rediscovers his humanity as well as reconnects with his people in service and humility instead of opening a new war front every other day,” the statement added.

Yinka Ayefele, in his reaction, told newsmen that Governor Ajimobi promised not to demolish his radio station following pleas by his wife.