The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to order the distribution of all COVID-19 relief materials to citizens.

Since a warehouse used to store COVID-19 palliatives meant for distribution was discovered and looted in Lagos last week, similar discoveries have been made in a handful of other states across the country.

The properties of politicians and private individuals have similarly been raided and looted by mobs.

The NLC said in a statement on Monday, October 26, 2020 that the relief materials should have been distributed in a timely fashion.

The labour union condemned government officials who hoarded the materials that would have eased the economic bite of the coronavirus which hit the country in February, and has also infected millions across the world.

While the NLC also condemned the looting of the materials from where they were stored, the union said the materials must be immediately distributed to prevent further looting.

"As we had demanded in the past, the distribution of the palliative provisions should be transparent, and inclusive with active participation of mass-based citizen groups.

"This directive should apply to state governments many of which are chiefly culprit in this regard.

"Government officials cannot afford to create a scenario that precipitate mass unrests at this very delicate and fragile milieu in global history," NLC said.

The union also called on the Federal Government to investigate the conduct of those who hoarded the materials.

The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) said in a statement earlier on Monday that the materials were not hoarded, noting that some states kept hold of them because they had not been fully received everything from the private sector coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The NGF said some other states also kept on to the materials as a strategic reserve ahead of a projected second wave of COVID-19.

Nigeria has recorded almost 62,000 COVID-19 cases, and over 1,100 deaths since February.