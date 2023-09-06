ADVERTISEMENT
NLC ends warning strike after 2 days, says major stride achieved

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NLC commended Nigerian workers for participating in the strike action.

The two-day nationwide warning strike was intended to, among others, draw the attention of the Federal Government to the hardship the Nigerian workers have been subjected to by the removal of fuel subsidy payment by President Bola Tinubu.

The decision by the organised labour enjoyed widespread compliance as economic and commercial activities were grounded in several states of the Federation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pulse reports that a last-ditch move by the Federal Government to prevent the planned strike failed on Monday as Labour leaders shunned the invitation for a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.

Meanwhile, a statement by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, noted that a significant stride was achieved during the industrial action.

Ajaero also commended Nigerian workers for participating in the strike and urged them to return to their duty posts from Thursday, September 7, 2023.

“We are pleased to report that, thanks to your resolute commitment, we have made significant strides in achieving the goals set during our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which prompted the initiation of this warning strike,” the NLC president said.

“It is abundantly clear that our united message has resonated loudly with the government, and it would take a truly inattentive ear not to hear it.

“As we mark the end of the two-day nationwide warning strike today, at the stroke of midnight, we earnestly call upon you all to gracefully conclude the strike and return to work tomorrow, in accordance with our initial agreement.

