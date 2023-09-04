NLC boycotts meeting with labour minister over planned strike
Lalong had earlier on Monday, September 4, 2023, appealed to the union to suspend the strike at a news conference in Abuja.
Recommended articles
According to ThePunch, only the leadership of the Trade Union Congress, led by its President, Festus Osifo attended the meeting.
It would be recalled that on Friday, September 1, 2023, the NLC declared that workers across the country would embark on a two-day warning strike from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, to press home its demands over the hardship being experienced in the country.
Lalong had earlier on Monday, September 4, 2023, appealed to the union to suspend the strike at a news conference in Abuja.
The minister said that the appeal had become necessary in order to ensure a robust line of communication with Nigerians and in particular the organised labour to forestall a breakdown of industrial peace.
He noted that the planned industrial action would no doubt reverse some of the gains already made by the administration.
It would also be recalled that in August, the NLC staged a one-day protest, which grounded economic activities across the country.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian banks and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have declared their intent to join the impending nationwide strike.
While the banks accused the federal government of unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of trade unions, ASUU is joining the strike in solidarity with the NLC.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng