ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NJC dismisses petitions against Justice Mary Odili, 25 others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The only exception allowed is when a new Customary Court of Appeal is established in a State and Judges who indicated interest to go to the Customary Court of Appeal will be allowed to proceed.

Retired Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili. [Vanguard]
Retired Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye on Friday in Abuja.

The council explained that the petition against the judicial officers were dismissed at a meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Odili was not investigated by the council on the ground that she had retired as a judicial officer while 25 other petitions were thrown out for various reasons ranging from lack of merit, lack of diligent prosecution, withdrawal, being subjudice and for the subject judge having retired from service.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, seven state High Court Judges indicted by the NJC’S investigation committee are to face probe panels that would determine the level of their culpability.

The dismissed petitions were written against Odili, Justices A. R. Barka, James G. Abundaga, O. O. Olasumbo Goodluck, Ibrahim Andetur-Yangsto all of the Court of Appeal.

Others are Justices F. O. Liman, A. R. Mohammed, H. A. A. Dashen, Peter Lifu, F. O. G. Ogunbanjo, A. Lewis Allagoa, D. E. Osiagor all of the Federal High Court.

Others are Justices Theresa O. Diai, Chief Judge, Delta, S. B. Belgore, K. N. Ogbonnaya Jude Onwuegbuzie and Edward Okpe of the High Court of the FCT Abuja.

Others are Justices Joseph I Acha, Vesty O. Eboreime, both of High Court, Edo, Thelma Achom, Elvis A. Ngene of the Ebonyi State High Court, A. B. Usman, M. M. Abubakar of Bauchi State High Court, O. A. Opesanwo of the Lagos State High Court and Oladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court,

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest are Justices Gegele A. Hammed of Kwara High Court, K. N. Udobong of Akwa-Ibom High Court, B. C. Iheka, Imo High Court, M. A. Zandai High Court, Borno, Mohammed Shinkafi of Zamfara High Court, R. S. Ladoja of the Kaduna State High Court and M. S. A. Mohammed of the High Court of Niger.

At the meeting, the NJC came up with a policy barring judicial officers from switching henceforth from High Court of Justice to the Customary Court of Appeal and vice versa.

The only exception allowed is when a new Customary Court of Appeal is established in a State and Judges who indicated interest to go to the Customary Court of Appeal will be allowed to proceed.

Under the new policy, once established, the candidates for the headship of the Court must be drawn from that Court only, even if all the Judges of the Court are juniors to their counterparts in other Courts.

Meanwhile, Council recommended 37 judicial officers for appointment to the President and seven Governors as Justices of the Court of Appeal, Heads of Court and Judges of the High Court and Customary Courts of Appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those going to the Court of Appeal are Justices Asma’u Mainoma, Paul Bassi, Hannatu Laja-Balogun, Binta Zubair, Hadiza Shagari, Peter Obiora, Okon Abang, Jane Inyang and Lateef Ganiyu.

Justices Dije Aboki was recommended for appointment as Chief Judge of Kano, Daniel Okungbowa for Edo and Matilda Ayemieye for Edo.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu to meet Dangote, Bill Gates Monday

President Tinubu to meet Dangote, Bill Gates Monday

BREAKING: Wike's man, Chinda emerges Reps Minority Leader

BREAKING: Wike's man, Chinda emerges Reps Minority Leader

Presidential election result was wrongly computed, Dino Melaye tells court

Presidential election result was wrongly computed, Dino Melaye tells court

NJC dismisses petitions against Justice Mary Odili, 25 others

NJC dismisses petitions against Justice Mary Odili, 25 others

Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide

Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide

Tinubu pays glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani’s wife

Tinubu pays glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani’s wife

Subsidy Removal: Niger govt to provide free transport for schools pupils

Subsidy Removal: Niger govt to provide free transport for schools pupils

Police constable who returned missing $800 to pilgrim gets Hajj seat

Police constable who returned missing $800 to pilgrim gets Hajj seat

No religious dominance, superiority in Nigeria - NIREC

No religious dominance, superiority in Nigeria - NIREC

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory