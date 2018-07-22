Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NIWA to complete Lokoja, Oguta river ports in 2018 – MD

Danladi Ibrahim NIWA to complete Lokoja, Oguta river ports in 2018 – MD

Ibrahim, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, said the Lokoja port was 75 per cent completed while Oguta port, in Imo, was 70 per cent completed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NIWA to complete Lokoja, Oguta river ports in 2018 – MD play

NIWA to complete Lokoja, Oguta river ports in 2018 – MD

(NAN)

Mr Danladi Ibrahim, Acting Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) says the ongoing construction of Lokoja, Oguta River ports will be completed before the end of 2018.

Ibrahim, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, said the Lokoja port was 75 per cent completed while Oguta port, in Imo, was 70 per cent completed.

“We are looking at Lokoja, Oguta ports to be completed in 2018. We have also completed one of our major ports in Baro.

“The two ports will be completed before the end of the year.  As soon as the budget implementation starts, we will swing into action,” the official said.

He said by 2019, the agency would commence the Makurdi port, adding  that new ports would be developed as the need arises

Ibrahim said that the agency was going to buy equipment in batches to start moving cargoes from Lagos port to Onitsha and Baro.

According to him, when the Onitsha, Lokoja and Baro river ports commence operation, they will create over 2000 jobs.

“By the time Onitsha, Lokoja and Baro ports come into operation, more than 2000 jobs will be created because the operations of these ports will attract infrastructure.

“The port will be connected to rail, companies like Dangote and Bua will also be handy to utilise these ports.”

The NIWA boss, however, said that the dredging maintenance from Ajaokuta-Onitsha would be done as soon as allocation in the 2018 budget was released .

He said that the agency had embarked on direct maintenance dredging of its channels, which was a very cheap way of maintaining the waterways unlike the previous practice.

Ibrahim said the maintenanice of the  dredging from Baro to Idah in Kogi state was recently completed.

“We are acquiring additional two dredgers from our 2018 budget and every year we will be adding, until we have a pool of sufficient number of dredgers that we can maintain.

“We are getting the additional dredgers to enhance our capacity for in-house maintenance dredging of the channels.”

He said Onitsha port had been concessioned, “so operations will start any moment from now”. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Buhari President, Senate President, VP in close door meetingbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, February 20, 2018]
In Kaduna Government demolishes factional APC secretariat
Fayose Governor reacts to FG’s plan to sell assets recovered from looters
In Nasarawa Gov. Al-Makura submits names of NASIEC membership to state Assembly
LG polls Gov. Al-Makura inaugurates state electoral body
Ortom Only ranching can end herdsmen killings, Governor insists
Lateef Omidiji Kid turns down U.S.A to represent Nigeria
Democracy Day 5 Nollywood historical films you should see on May 29
Future Eagles Nigeria beat Djibouti 5-0 in second game of African Youth Games

Local

A group known as the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has condemned the comment made by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami regarding the release of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dauki.
Dasuki Northern group attacks AGF, Malami over comments on former NSA
Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja
In Lagos Police arrest 5 PDP chieftains over killing of LG Chairman
Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel is built on 12 pillars
David Oyedepo Winners’ Chapel declares 7 day fast to rescue terrorised soul of Nigeria
How FG continues to fight Niger Delta militants over control of oil
In Bayelsa NSCDC warns pipeline vandals, oil thieves to desist or face the law