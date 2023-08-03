Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
NIS seek support from Nigerians to tackle illegal migration, trafficking

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Comptroller in Jigawa noted that NIS in its 60 years of service, has deepened its experience in service delivery and commitment to serve the public better.

Mr Samson Agada, the NIS Comptroller in Jigawa, made the appeal in a remark to commemorate the 60th anniversary of NIS on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in Dutse.

Despite the numerous successes we have achieved over the years, we are not without challenges.

“For instance, international terrorist network, proliferation of IT related crimes, smuggling of migrants and trafficking in persons, expansive porous borders are numerous challenges which NIS is counting on the general public for their support to tackle;

“And collectively we might overcome or minimise the challenge of migration management,” Agada said.

He explained that the NIS has in its 60 years of service, deepened its experience in service delivery and commitment to serve the public better. The comptroller said many reforms were initiated by the service to enhance its services, especially the automation of passport issuance, border clearance and surveillance.

In his goodwill message, a former Comptroller-General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said that Nigeria was among the five countries in the world and first in Africa to have the enhanced e-passport.

“In the quest for improvement and latest technology in passport administration, the NIS launched the enhanced passport in 2022.

“Nigeria is among the five countries and first African country to have the enhanced e-passport. It is a higher grade Nigeria passport with 25 additional security features and it is poly carbonate, and therefore water resistant,” Babandede said.

Also in his remark, Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa, appreciated the effort of the immigration service in the area of effective boarder control in the state.

Namadi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, noted that in spite of its numerous challenges, the service has been proactive in discharging its duty of safeguarding Nigerian borders.

Jigawa, being one of the boarder states, is in the best position to give the assessment of NIS performance despite its numerous challenges.

“These 60 years are worth celebrating not only by NIS, but by all Nigerians,” Namadi said.

He pledged that the state government would continue to support the service to achieve its mandate.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

