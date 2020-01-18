Mr Sunday James, NIS spokesman, in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, said that the central store would enable NIS to achieve effective service delivery.

James said the central store would also serve a warehouse for its imported and exported service products.

He said that the central store at the NIS Headquarters would protect the NIS properties and products from false duplication, counterfeits, imitations and theft of authenticity.

According to him, the central store will also be used to stock all items supplied by contractors.

He charged the staff on accountability and prudence in ensuring the effective use of the procured and stored items.

He also called for proper stock taking while receiving and issuing out items to safeguard against wastage, loss and damage.

He appreciated the contractors for delivering a standard building to house the central store.