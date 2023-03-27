ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NIS hands over 4 Libya-bound victims of trafficking to NAPTIP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The comptroller assured that the NIS would not allow any suspicious character or person profiting from human trafficking to pass its net in the state.

NIS hands over 4 Libya-bound victims of trafficking to NAPTIP.
NIS hands over 4 Libya-bound victims of trafficking to NAPTIP.

Recommended articles

They were arrested in Kebbi while allegedly on their way to Libya.

The Comptroller of the NIS in Kebbi State, Rabi Bashir-Nuhu, made this known while addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Three of the victims are females of age 22, 22, 30 and a 30 years old male, all traveling alone when they were arrested by immigration personnel in Yauri Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bashir-Nuhu, “it is a pity that in spite of our calls, talks and advice to people, especially youth on being careful in search of their daily meal, they still don’t listen.

“The victims were intercepted at Yauri border patrol on Wednesday and Friday as they were travelling from Lagos to Sokoto although they are grown up and fully matured.

“Our officers became suspicious of them as they are being trafficked out to work in Libya. Some of them will be enslaved and mishandled and their organs will be harvested without their knowledge.

“The male among them said he was going to Libya to secure a plumbing and bricklaying job.

“I wonder upon all the opportunities that abound here in Nigeria, where it is even peaceful and secured, someone will go to Libya for work, in spite of the security challenges therein.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the officers applied Pact 10 and 11 of Immigration Act 2015, receive them and handed them over to NAPTIP.

The comptroller assured that the NIS would not allow any suspicious character or person profiting from human trafficking to pass its net in the state.

In their responses, the male victim confirmed that he was going to Libya to get a job.

“I know someone in Libya whom I already contacted, and he said I should come, and my hope was to get job there for either plumbing or bricklaying,” he said.

While receiving the victims, the Head of Operation of NAPTIP in the state, Alhaji Sadiq Atiku, said the agency would undertake thorough investigation of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thank NIS for making our job easier and we are going to investigate thoroughly.

”We have so far successfully arraigned some of the suspected traffickers who have connections with previous victims of trafficking as handed over to us by NIS,” he said.

Atiku commended NIS for collaborating with the agency to eradicate human trafficking in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school for terminal classes as parents plead

Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school for terminal classes as parents plead

INEC to conduct 89 constituencies supplementary elections on April 15

INEC to conduct 89 constituencies supplementary elections on April 15

Imo community mourns late Labour Party governorship aspirant Anumudu

Imo community mourns late Labour Party governorship aspirant Anumudu

Punish electoral offenders or kiss democracy goodbye — Utomi tells judiciary

Punish electoral offenders or kiss democracy goodbye — Utomi tells judiciary

NIS hands over 4 Libya-bound victims of trafficking to NAPTIP

NIS hands over 4 Libya-bound victims of trafficking to NAPTIP

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium, calls for prayers, thanksgiving

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium, calls for prayers, thanksgiving

Gov Abiodun takes over Diya's burial arrangements

Gov Abiodun takes over Diya's burial arrangements

Makinde condoles with Oyo Speaker over mum’s death

Makinde condoles with Oyo Speaker over mum’s death

Plateau govt buys 5,000 egg crates to help farmers

Plateau govt buys 5,000 egg crates to help farmers

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers