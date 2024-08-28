RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NIS deports Zimbabwean bishop for participating in Methodist Church election

The cleric was apprehended in Yola for allegedly violation Immigration protocols.

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Kenneth Udo on Wednesday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cleric was apprehended by Operatives of the NIS on August 24 in Yola, Adamawa for allegedly violation Immigration protocols.

Udo said that the cleric arrived in the country on August 21, with a Tourist Visa (F5A) meant solely for tourism purposes.

However, it was discovered he participated in the Methodist Church leadership election process.

“This is in clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the Tourist Visa as provided in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024.

“In light of the above, the NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap with Ministerial approval, has ordered his immediate repatriation from the country.

“The Service encourages lawful inflow of Foreign Direct Investment and individuals engaging in business and social activities, as key facilitators of economic growth and development.

“NIS will not tolerate any violation of the country’s Immigration laws," he said.

The NIS spokesman assured that the Service remained committed to preserving the country’s National Security and would continue to monitor the activities of foreigners for such purposes.

