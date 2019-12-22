The Comptroller of NIS in the state, Mr Okey Ezugwu, made the call during the end of year party held at the Command’s headquarters to celebrate the year’s activities in Calabar.

Ezugwu said that the Federal Government gave six months for the migrants to register for free in the NIS database so that they can be accounted for.

According to him, the command cannot guarantee the stay of any migrant that fails to register within the stipulated period in the state.

“The government is magnanimous enough to say whether your status is okay or not, it should be documented that you reside in Nigeria. By January 2020, we cannot guarantee the stay of any foreign national who has not registered on our e-migrant portal.

“Those who fail to register following what government has said will not be guaranteed their stay in Cross River anymore,’’ he said.

The comptroller further said that the party was held to celebrate the work and successful operations carried out by the command during the year.

“We have some gentlemen here who have served for 35 years and have retired. As a command, we have to bid them farewell in a special way.

“This occasion serves as a farewell package for them and to equally say thank you for all their meritorious service to the NIS and Nigeria at large,’’ he said.

He advised the retirees not to be tired after their service career, urging them to venture into businesses or other fields of human endeavours to keep them moving.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that heads of security agencies in the state including the Navy, Police, Air Force, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps attended the event.