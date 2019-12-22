The Federal Government of Nigeria has raised the alarm over the plan by Boko Haram terrorists to deploy chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRNE) weapons in attacking the country in the future, Punch reports.

The government believes that the insurgent’s alliance with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria increases the possibility of the sect to use the weapons, adding that the production and the technological skills required to use the CBRNE weapons constitute national threat.

In a document, titled ‘National Security Strategy’, whose foreword was written by President Muhammadu Buhari, FG emphasised the need for a counter-strategy to address the threat.

President Muhammadu Buhari's administration had earlier announced that Boko Haram insurgency has been defeated technically. (PMNews)

According to Punch, the document, which was released during the week by the Office of the National Security Adviser, contains the plan of action by the government to combat the security and other threats facing the country.

The National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (retd) said the document is to ensure that “Nigeria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interests, well-being of the people and the country’s institutions are preserved, protected and enhanced.”

Since 2009, Boko Haram sect has been attacking Nigeria, particularly the North-Eastern part of the country and has reportedly claimed more than 22,000 lives, comprising both civilians and soldiers.

Due to the insurgency, over 2.3 million persons, including women and children, have been displaced and are now taking refuge in various Internally Displaced Persons’ camps across the country, Punch reports.