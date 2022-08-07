RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Immigration arrest suspected arms peddlers along Nigeria-Cameroon border

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested three men suspected to be arms peddlers at Mfum, the border community along the Nigeria–Cameroon border.

The Comptroller in charge of Mfum Border Command, Mr Ndubuisi Eneregbu, announced the arrest in a press statement on Sunday in Calabar.

According to the Comptroller, two Nigerians and one irregular Cameroonian migrant, who confessed to be a member of the Ambazonia separatist group, were arrested on a motorcycle with arms and live ammunitions.

“The suspects were found with among other things, a small bag containing incriminating items such as one Beretta pistol, one locally made pistol, three live ammunitions, charms and one TECNO BC3 Android phone.

“They were four suspects; the fourth person, currently at large, left them with the bag containing the incriminating items

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects, the Cameroonian, is a member of the Ambazonia separatist group in the Republic of Cameroon.

“The three suspects along with the incriminating items have been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer Etung Division, Etung Local Government Area for further investigation,” he said.

He noted that in spite of certain logistic challenges, the officers and men were prepared to apprehend anyone found perpetrating illegalities and sabotaging the economy of the country.

Mfum is a commercial border town in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River where Nigerians and others engages in international trade.

They engage in trade by conveying commodities ranging from food items, petroleum products and more across the lines into the Republic of Cameroon.

