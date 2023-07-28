ADVERTISEMENT
NIPPS condoles Kuru community over demise of traditional ruler

News Agency Of Nigeria

date 2023-07-28

National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS)
This is contained in condolence message by Prof. Sola Adeyanju, Head, Public Affairs Department of the institute on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Jos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mandung died on July 25, after a brief illness.

Adeyanju, who described the deceased as a ‘father-figure and unifier’, said the institute was saddened by his untimely death.

”On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and the NIPPS community, we wish to commiserate with the entire Kuru community and the Plateau government over this great loss.

”We enjoyed a cordial relationship with the late King, being the leader of our host community.

”He was a unifier and a man of peace. He gave NIPPS the support needed to nurture and sustain good relationship with the entire Kuru community,” he said.

Adeyanju prayed God to grant his immediate family, kuru traditional council and the state in general the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. He said the institute would miss the effective and fatherly role played by the late king toward its growth.

News Agency Of Nigeria

