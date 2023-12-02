NiMet predicts 3 day dust haze, sunshine across Nigeria

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Saturday in Abuja forecast dust hazes over the northern region on Sunday throughout the forecast period. According to NiMet, sunny skies with hazy atmosphere is expected over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine is anticipated over the inland states of the South and the coastal belt during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening period, localized thunderstorms are expected over parts of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,” it said.

The agency envisaged sunny skies with a hazy atmosphere on Monday over the North and North Central regions of the country throughout the forecast period. NiMet predicted cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the inland states of the South and the coastal cities in the morning hours.

The agency anticipated localised thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States later in the day.

“For Tuesday, sunny and hazy skies are expected over the North and North Central regions

throughout the forecast period.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are envisaged over the inland states of the South and the coast in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over most parts of the southern region,” it said.

According to NiMet, dust particles are in suspension, the public should take necessary precautions. People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

It advised the public to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters as moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, the public is advised to take necessary safety precautions.

“Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

