NIMC pledges seamless NIN registration for all

NIMC acting Director General, Mrs Abisoye Coker-Odusote, gave the assurance in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said that NIN registration remained free for all eligible citizens, while reaffirming the commission’s commitment to ensuring accessibility for all Nigerians in line with global best standards.

The new NIMC head also gave her words on a comprehensive national identity system that would streamline government services and enhance service delivery.

Coker-Odusote said a unified identity system ensured that citizens receive the services they were entitled to in a more efficient manner.

She said: “NIMC will strengthen the operation and regulation of all matters related to national identity which encompasses services such as NIN enrolment and issuance, national e-ID card issuance, identity verification as well as data harmonisation and authentication.

“It should be noted that in the digital age, integrated identity is the backbone of e-governance initiatives.

“It provides an enabling environment for key government programmes of social safety net, financial inclusion, as well as for companies that want to provide innovative products and services to people.

“An integrated identity system will strengthen the government’s fiscal management, promote good governance and transparency through inclusivity and social equality.

“It ensures that marginalised and vulnerable populations are not excluded from government services.”

The acting director general acknowledged the challenges millions of Nigerians faced during NIN enrolment and pledged that all issues including long processing time and administrative errors, would be fully addressed and resolved.

She also called for understanding and support of all the stakeholders within Nigeria’s digital identity space and reiterated that the commission was committed to speeding up issuance of NINs and provision of other ancillary services to the citizenry.

Coker-Odusote added that NIMC was devoted to supporting the policy direction of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.