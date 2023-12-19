ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrating Achievements: Nile University reflects on the success of its 11th convocation ceremony

About 1,251 undergraduate and postgraduate students across seven faculties, including Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Computing, Science, Arts & Social Sciences, and Management Sciences, received their degrees at the event. 84 of them were awarded first-class degrees, while 45 of the 632 post-graduate students were awarded Doctor of Philosophy.

The 11th Convocation Ceremony was a highly anticipated event that brought together a diverse array of guests, including representatives from the government, traditional rulers, distinguished speakers, faculty members, proud parents, and the entire university community. The atmosphere was filled with palpable excitement and a deep sense of pride as the graduates walked across the stage to receive their well-deserved degrees.

The ceremony was a testament to the remarkable achievements of the graduating class of 2023, who have not only excelled academically but have also demonstrated exceptional leadership, community involvement, and a commitment to making a positive impact in society. The graduates have emerged as well-rounded individuals, equipped with the right skills following the Education for Impact goals of the Honoris United Universities Network, the owners of Nile University.

At the convocation, five outstanding students, who achieved a perfect 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) received special recognition scholarships and cash gifts from sponsors including ProvidusBank and Zenith Bank. They were; Oluwabusayo Olawale Ifonjala (LLB Law), Bolaqis Muhammad Sani (B.Sc. Biochemistry), Musa Adesegun Badaru (B.Eng. Electrical & Electronics Engineering), Abundance Abimbola Adejori (LLB Law), Anas Abubakar (LLB Law).

Highlights of the convocation ceremony include the valedictory speech delivered by Oluwabusayo Olawale Ifonlaja, Valedictorian and overall best graduating student (2022/2023 academic year) and the conferment of honorary degrees to two distinguished individuals; Dr Muhammadu Indimi, OFR, Founder/Executive Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Ltd, and Renowned philanthropist; Professor Isaac F. Adewole former Minister of Health and Professor of Medicine at the University of Ibadan for their outstanding contributions to society and exemplary achievements in their fields.

