Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Following a seven-day ultimatum issued to the junta to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu, the chairman of the regional bloc, sent a high-powered team which included Abdulsalami and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III to dialogue with the junta.

But the delegation did not get the attention of the coupists.

However, on Saturday, August 12, 2023, the leader of the junta, General Abdourahmane Tiani received another delegation from Nigeria, led by Sheik Bala Lau, Chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah.

During his meeting with the delegation comprising Nigeria’s Islamic clerics, Tiani disclosed the reason he refused to meet with the delegation led by Abdulsalami.

According to Sheik Lau, the junta said they were angry with the ECOWAS when the delegation led by Abdulsalami came.

General Tiani said it was painful the ECOWAS leaders did not hear their side of the matter before issuing an ultimatum asking them to quit office and reinstate the ousted president.

Sheik Lau said the junta leader apologised for not according the team sent by President Tinubu the required attention because they were angry about the ECOWAS ultimatum, Daily Trust reports.