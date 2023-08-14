ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Bayo Wahab

The coup leaders said ECOWAS leaders did not hear their side of the story before they issued them an ultimatum to quit office.

General Abubakar Abdulsalami, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar and other members of the team sent to Niger to dialogue with the junta were allegedly restricted to airport by military officers. [Wikki Times]
General Abubakar Abdulsalami, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar and other members of the team sent to Niger to dialogue with the junta were allegedly restricted to airport by military officers. [Wikki Times]

Recommended articles

Following a seven-day ultimatum issued to the junta to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu, the chairman of the regional bloc, sent a high-powered team which included Abdulsalami and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III to dialogue with the junta.

But the delegation did not get the attention of the coupists.

However, on Saturday, August 12, 2023, the leader of the junta, General Abdourahmane Tiani received another delegation from Nigeria, led by Sheik Bala Lau, Chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his meeting with the delegation comprising Nigeria’s Islamic clerics, Tiani disclosed the reason he refused to meet with the delegation led by Abdulsalami.

According to Sheik Lau, the junta said they were angry with the ECOWAS when the delegation led by Abdulsalami came.

General Tiani said it was painful the ECOWAS leaders did not hear their side of the matter before issuing an ultimatum asking them to quit office and reinstate the ousted president.

Sheik Lau said the junta leader apologised for not according the team sent by President Tinubu the required attention because they were angry about the ECOWAS ultimatum, Daily Trust reports.

Tiani also told the Nigerian delegation that they toppled President Bazoum’s administration to starve off an imminent threat that would have affected both Niger and Nigeria.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBTE unveils online top-up programmes for HND holders

NBTE unveils online top-up programmes for HND holders

Expert tasks banks on further recapitalisation to meet rising inflation challenges

Expert tasks banks on further recapitalisation to meet rising inflation challenges

NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations

NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations

We got ₦2M – Ndume slams Akpabio over Senators' holiday allowance

We got ₦2M – Ndume slams Akpabio over Senators' holiday allowance

Bayelsa govt links shootout to upcoming guber poll

Bayelsa govt links shootout to upcoming guber poll

Sanwo-Olu pays unscheduled visit to General Hospital in Odan

Sanwo-Olu pays unscheduled visit to General Hospital in Odan

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Arrested armed robber fingers Police Inspector as accomplice

Arrested armed robber fingers Police Inspector as accomplice

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE