Nigeria’s quest to switch to solar energy systems strengthened at COP28

The firms include the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank and Solarge International BV.

In a statement made available to Pulse, it is stated that the MoU outlines the plans for establishing a solar panel manufacturing factory in Nigeria.

The statement reads in part, “Notable accomplishments include a commitment of over $400 million to a loss and damage fund, Nigeria’s introduction of 100 electric vehicles, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between The Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) and the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank, along with Solarge International BV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The MoU outlines plans for establishing a solar panel manufacturing factory in Nigeria. With over 600 million Africans lacking access to electricity, leaders from various sectors are prioritising efforts to address the energy access gap.

“Energy access is crucial for a thriving economy, and agreements like the MoU aim to facilitate knowledge transfer and skill development while tackling unemployment challenges in Nigeria.”

It is said that the proposed Solar PV manufacturing plant is poised to become one of the world’s initial large-scale facilities for producing lightweight solar panels with an ultra-low carbon footprint.

This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable local manufacturing, essential infrastructure, achieving net zero emissions, and advancing its transition to cleaner, sustainable energy sources, reducing dependence on traditional fossil fuels.

Additionally, the project underscores Nigeria’s focus on localisation, green manufacturing, and import substitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking at the Nigerian pavilion at the ongoing summit in Dubai, Dr Lazarus Angbazo, the CEO of InfraCorp, said the proposed manufacturing plant represents a critical step in Nigeria’s aspiration to sustainable development.

“We are excited about the partnership with Solarge as it aligns with our commitment to driving an accelerated deployment of infrastructure in Nigeria and specifically toward sustainable development and economic growth.

“The Solar PV Manufacturing Plant represents a critical step in our aspiration to champion the deployment of climate-resilient infrastructure for a cleaner, greener, and more industrially vibrant Nigeria,” he said.

Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, Climate Envoy of The Netherlands who was also at the Nigerian Pavilion said, “This partnership is a significant step forward to realising Nigeria’s ambitions to transition to green sustainable economy, strengthening the relations between Nigeria and the Netherlands. The solar sector not only provides opportunities for climate mitigation but also contributes to increased energy access and job creation. Together, we are committed to leveraging these opportunities for a sustainable and prosperous future.