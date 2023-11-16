ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria’s First Lady arrives in Sierra Leone to celebrate girl-child day

News Agency Of Nigeria

Remi Tinubu applauded her Sierra Leonean counterpart for the effort toward a better life for women.

Remi Tinubu, [TheCable]
Remi Tinubu, [TheCable]

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that she was received on arrival by Mrs Jannie-Bio, with the duo taking a boat ride into Freetown, where they were welcomed by Nigerian and Sierra Leonean cultural troupes.

A programme of the activities showed that the day would be marked on Nov. 18 with activities that would centre on gender-based violence, girl-child exploitation and rape in Africa.

The activities will focus on building a coalition against the challenges across the African continent.

In the course of the activities, Senator Oluremi and her counterparts from Angola, Ana Dias Lourenco, and Mrs Jannie-Bio are expected to sign a commitment to lend their voices to the struggle against the vices while seeking succour for the victims.

“The event will mark a new era for Africans, especially women, against challenges confronting them,” she told NAN in Freetown on arrival.

She applauded her Sierra Leonean counterpart for the effort toward a better life for women.

“I am proud of what she has done for women here; the impact is massive.

“One may not really know what she has done now, but posterity will be kind to her. The people would remember her as someone who did much for them,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

