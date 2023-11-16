Nigeria’s First Lady arrives in Sierra Leone to celebrate girl-child day

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that she was received on arrival by Mrs Jannie-Bio, with the duo taking a boat ride into Freetown, where they were welcomed by Nigerian and Sierra Leonean cultural troupes.

A programme of the activities showed that the day would be marked on Nov. 18 with activities that would centre on gender-based violence, girl-child exploitation and rape in Africa.

The activities will focus on building a coalition against the challenges across the African continent.

In the course of the activities, Senator Oluremi and her counterparts from Angola, Ana Dias Lourenco, and Mrs Jannie-Bio are expected to sign a commitment to lend their voices to the struggle against the vices while seeking succour for the victims.

“The event will mark a new era for Africans, especially women, against challenges confronting them,” she told NAN in Freetown on arrival.

She applauded her Sierra Leonean counterpart for the effort toward a better life for women.

“I am proud of what she has done for women here; the impact is massive.